DUSHANBE, 9 August 2017 –The Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, Ambassador Tuula Yrjölä, has invited the Office’s main government counterparts to discuss the focus of co-operation and planned activities for the coming year at the Eleventh Annual Joint Task Force meeting, on Thursday, 10 August 2017, in Dushanbe.

According to the OSCE Programme Office, Idibek Qalandarov, Head of International Organizations Department of Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan and Ambassador Yrjölä will lead the discussions on the overall direction of the OSCE Office’s programmatic activities for 2018.

The meeting will focus on continuing co-operation with the Government of Tajikistan on a broad range of issues, such as border management, police reform, environmental education, good governance, rule of law and gender.

The meeting will take place in the premises of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe in a roundtable discussion format. The annual event gives the Office’s main partners the opportunity to provide guidance with respect to the priorities for the coming year.