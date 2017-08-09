Fifty young women from all over Tajikistan came together in Bahoriston resort in Sughd province from July 31 to August 4 for a summer camp for young women.

Organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, this five-day informal educational program reportedly focused on leadership, gender equality, and decision-making.

In addition to the program, movies with gender themes were screened and discussed, debates were organized with Tajik women politicians, and group competitions took place in producing stories about girl heroes and proposing draft laws on the promotion of women in an imaginary parliament.

According to OSCE Programme Office, the goal of the camp was to increase the knowledge and self-confidence of participants, to help them develop their full potential, to tackle gender stereotypes, and to promote mentorship.

The camp facilitated discussions on gender roles and leadership, and how family life and expectations for women in a patriarchal society as wives and mothers can be successfully combined with a career.

“Our intent while organizing the camp was to increase the visibility of young Tajik women, for them to be seen and recognized as equal contributors in the society,” said Vesna Ivanovikj-Castarede, the Gender and Anti-Trafficking Officer at the OSCE Programme Office. “The most active and motivated young women participating in gender training courses in 2016 and 2017 were selected and during the camp they met like-minded peers. As a result, a new network has been established by the participants who will advocate for equal opportunities for women and girls within their communities.”