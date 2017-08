Issues related to cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank within the frameworks of the Central Asia-South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade (CASA-1000) Project were discussed here on August 2 at a meeting of the Frist Deputy Finance Minister, Mr. Jamshed Karimzoda, with the World Bank Country Manager for Tajikistan, Mr. Jan-Peter Olters, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) Secretariat.

