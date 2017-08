In a report released at a news conference in Dushanbe, the Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Nematullo Hikmatullozoda, revealed on August 1 that the Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO) cut production by 32.3 percent in year-on-year terms in January-June to 49,500 tons (over the first six months last year, Tajikistan produced 73,500 tons of primary aluminum.

Полная версия доступна только для подписчиков Уже оформили подписку? Войти