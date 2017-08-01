The Permanent Representative of Tajikistan to the United Nations, Mr. Mahmadami Mahmadaminov, has been elected Vice-President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

For the first time since Tajikistan joined the United Nation in 1992, representative of Tajikistan is elected vice-president of one of the principal organs of the United Nations, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

Until his appointment as the Permanent Representative of Tajikistan to the United Nations in 2014, Mr. Mahmadaminov had served as Minister for Labor and Social Protection since 2010. He headed the State Savings Bank “AMONATBONK” in the capital, from 2005 until 2010, prior to which he was First Deputy of Head of the JSC “ORIONBANK” since 2003. Between 1993 and 2001, Mr. Mahmadaminov served as General Manager of the Mountain Societies Development Support Programme (MSDSP) of the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF)

Mr. Mahmadaminov was educated at Tajikistan State University, Dushanbe (1983-1988) and at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, United States (2001-2003).

Born on April 22, 1961 in Tajikistan, he is married and with four children.

The United Nations Economic and Social Council is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, responsible for coordinating the economic, social, and related work of 15 UN specialized agencies, their functional commissions and five regional commissions. The ECOSOC has 54 members. It holds one four-week session each year in July, and since 1998, it has also held an annual meeting in April with finance ministers heading key committees of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The ECOSOC serves as the central forum for discussing international economic and social issues and formulating policy recommendations addressed to member states and the United Nations system. A number of non-governmental organizations have been granted consultative status to the Council to participate in the work of the United Nations.