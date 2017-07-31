World media reports say Chinese leader Xi Jinping presided over a major military parade Sunday, July 30.

According to CNN, the parade, long anticipated but only officially announced Saturday, was part of the celebrations of the 90th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). It was also viewed as a potent reminder of Xi's firm grip on power ahead of a key Communist Party meeting this fall, where a major leadership reshuffle is expected.

Unlike previous public displays of its growing military might, China held Sunday's event at the remote Zhurihe military base in Inner Mongolia -- instead of in the center of Beijing.

More than 100 planes reportedly flew overhead and almost 600 types of weaponry were on display for the occasion — nearly half of which were making their debut in public.

Xinhua reports forty-one helicopters flew in two formations that spelt the Chinese characters of "Ba Yi" -- which mean the date August 1 -- and the number “90.”

They were followed by vehicles on the ground carrying three flags -- that of the Communist Party of China, the state and the military.

This is the first time that China commemorates the Army Day, which falls on August 1, with a military parade since the founding of New China in 1949.

In a brief speech, Xi expressed his pride in the military and demanded the troops' continued "absolute loyalty" to the party.

"The world is not peaceful and peace needs to be defended," he said. "Our heroic military has the confidence and capabilities to preserve national sovereignty, security and interests... and to contribute more to maintaining world peace."

Reuters notes that China's armed forces, the world's largest, are in the midst of an ambitious modernization program, which includes investment in technology and new equipment such as stealth fighters and aircraft carriers, as well as cuts to troop numbers.