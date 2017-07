Ghaffor Mirzoyev, who was one of the most powerful among the pro-government warlords during the civil war in Tajikistan (1992-1997), has gone on hunger strike to protest government’s unwillingness to review his case, Radio Liberty’s Tajik Service reported citing Mirzoyev’s sister, Oisha Mirzoyeva.

