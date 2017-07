In a report released at a news conference in Dushanbe, the Minister of Industry and New Technologies Shavkat Bobozoda noted on July 26 that compared to the first half-year of 2016 production of precious metals in Tajikistan over the first six months of this year has risen 70 percent.

