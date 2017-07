In a report released at a news conference in Khujand, the capital of Sughd province, Sughd chief prosecutor Habibullo Vohidov revealed on July 25 that 230 terrorist and extremist crimes have been reported in the province over the first six months of this year, which was 100 cases fewer than in the same period last year.

Полная версия доступна только для подписчиков Уже оформили подписку? Войти