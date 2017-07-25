Fifteen participants of a final two-day workshop for representatives of NGOs, social workers and other specialists have received certificates of the Frankfurt University on the completion of the set of trainings on social work with people who use drugs and community participation, according to the European Union (EU) Delegation to Tajikistan..

Three experts from “Deutsche AIDS-Hilfe”, the German organization working with HIV-positive people who use drugs (PWUDs), conducted this training.

The fourth workshop reportedly focused on the presentation of training materials for outreach workers (J Key Cards1 that were developed in cooperation with Tajik experts during the previous trainings) and discussion of some options of the answers on the training cards.

The trainers presented topics on how to train HIV-positive people who use drugs (PWUDs) on the overdose prevention, on low threshold approaches in working with women who use drugs (experience from the EU project "HA-REACT" on mental disorders among PWUDs) and what outreach workers should know and be able to do.

CADAP 6 represents continuity of the EU policy and long-term engagement with Central Asian partners to help further strengthen their national strategies in drug and drug demand reduction policies. The program is funded by the European Union and implemented by the Consortium from the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland and Germany, led by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.