From July 16 through 23, 2017, Mr. Takashi Kamada, Counselor of the Embassy of Japan in Dushanbe, visited Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) and attended two handover ceremonies of the projects implemented by the Government of Japan under the scheme of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The ceremonies were held in the presence of chairpersons of each district where the projects took place. During the ceremonies, the deputy chairpersons of Darvoz and Ishkashim Districts commemorated the successful completion of the projects the total budget of which amounted to US$ 170,005.

The handover ceremony for “The Project for Rehabilitation of Regional Hospital in Vrang Jamoat, Ishkashim District” was held on July 19 in Ishkashim district in the presence of Ms. Asham Kholdozoda, deputy chairperson of Ishkashim District, along with the hospital workers, patients and local communities. With realization of the project, the regional hospital has been entirely renovated thereby creating a secure and improved nursing environment, benefiting all the patients and workers of the hospital.

On July 23, in the presence of Mr. Dilovar Qosimi, deputy chairperson of Darvoz District, head of Jamoat and the local farmers, the successful completion of “The Project for Provision of Agricultural Machinery to Saghirdasht Jamoat, Darvoz District” was celebrated, together with the people of Saghirdasht community. With the new agricultural machinery, the local farmers now have an opportunity to improve the efficiency and productivity of the agricultural products in Saghirdasht Jamoat.

Along with Mr. Takashi Kamada and deputy chairpersons of each respective district, the ceremonies were attended by a number of local people, including many who contributed towards realization of the projects. Mr. Kamada extended his congratulatory words on the successful completion of the projects and sincerely hoped that these projects would not only secure steady environment for the local communities in the region but also help to resolve the grassroots level issues in different sectors.

“Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project” (GGP) is a scheme within Japan’s Official Development Assistance. GGP in particular implements grassroots-level projects in various sectors throughout Tajikistan. Recipients of GGP grants include local governments, educational and medical institutions, and NGOs. As of today, GGP has supported 376 projects in the Republic of Tajikistan, for which US$ $33.3 million has been allocated since 1996.