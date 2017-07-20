The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has today awarded five winners of a youth essay competition in Tajikistan.

The winners are: Madina Davlatova, 24; Maqsoud Hasanov, 23, Azimakhon Jourayeva, 19; Komila Nazirmadova, 20; and Saadi Homidov, 23.

According to the ADB Tajikistan Resident Mission (TJRM), the competition was part of the commemoration of ADB’s 50th anniversary, which also included the launch of the ADB’s history book, Banking on the Future of Asia and the Pacific: 50 Years of the Asian Development Bank.

The competition reportedly received 16 entries from Tajik youth aged 18-25 exploring the theme “What Can the Youth Do for the Future of Central Asia?”

“We thank all participants for joining the competition and congratulate the five winners,” said Pradeep Srivastava, ADB Country Director for Tajikistan, who headed the panel of six judges. “The entries showed a good understanding of challenges and opportunities in the region, as well as the critical role young people play in shaping the future of Central Asia.”

Self-development, pursuing knowledge, assuming social responsibility, pushing innovation, and anchoring cultural identity were among the factors highlighted by the winning essays, which will be published on the ADB-Tajikistan Facebook page.

Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998. To date, ADB has approved over $1.5 billion in concessional loans, grants, and technical assistance to the country. ADB operations in Tajikistan focus on improved infrastructure, investment climate reforms, and improved food security.

ADB, based in Manila, is dedicated to reducing poverty in Asia and the Pacific through inclusive economic growth, environmentally sustainable growth, and regional integration. Established in 1966, ADB is celebrating 50 years of development partnership in the region. It is owned by 67 countries—48 from the region. In 2016, ADB assistance totaled $31.7 billion, including $14 billion in cofinancing.