Internationally known Italian beauty clinic, Promoitalia, has opened its doors in Dushanbe. An official ceremony of opening of Promoitalia Anti-Aging Center Dushanbe took place on July 16.

The ceremony was attended by Promoitalia President Valerio Matano, Deputy Health Minister of Tajikistan, Ms. Saida Umarzoda, and Deputy Dushanbe Mayor, Ms. Mavsima Muini.

For over 20 years Promoitalia is a synonym of success and innovation in the field of Aesthetic Medicine and Plastic Surgery. Over the years, its mission has always been to pursue innovation through the study of brilliant ideas. For this we aim to anticipate new trends.

The vast Promoitalia production, regarding both cosmetics and equipment, has allowed a significant increase of know-how that has inspired the creation of Anti-Aging Centers that Promoitalia promotes in franchising all over the world.

The Anti-Aging Center is a place dedicated to the care of the face and body and encloses in a single structure all the cutting edge methodologies and technologies in the medical aesthetic world, applied in a non-invasive manner and by a highly specialized team able to make an accurate diagnostic check followed by an effective customized therapeutic treatment program.