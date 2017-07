In a report released at a news conference in Dushanbe, the head of the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan, Abdufattoh Ghoib, revealed on July 18 that the Customs Service has failed to fulfill the customs duty collection target over the first half-year of 2017.

Полная версия доступна только для подписчиков Уже оформили подписку? Войти