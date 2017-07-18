A court in Kyrgyzstan has sentenced ex-President Askar Akayev's former son-in-law to 20 years in prison in absentia, according to Radio Liberty’s Kyrgyz Service, locally known as Azzatyk.

A Kyrgyz Supreme Court spokeswoman told Radio Liberty on July 18 that Adil Toighanbayev was found guilty of financial fraud, tax evasion, and the illegal privatization of property.

Toighanbayev, a 50-year-old Kazakh national, is the ex-husband of Akayev's eldest daughter, Bermet Akayeva.

In 2013, authorities in Kazakhstan detained Toighanbayev at Interpol's request but refused to extradite him to Kyrgyzstan, saying they do not extradite Kazakh citizens to foreign countries. Toighanbayev was also detained in Dubai in 2016 and in Moscow in 2014, but never extradited to Kyrgyzstan.

The first president of post-Soviet Kyrgyzstan, Askar Akayev, 72, was ousted by protesters in March 2005 and fled to Moscow, where he remains.