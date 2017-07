FARDO Micro Deposit Organization LLC announced on July 14 that it has been accepted as a Principal Member of UnionPay International, a subsidiary of China UnionPay, the largest card issuer in the world. The partnership offers FARDO’s customers more payment options with the ability to target the world's biggest online retail markets and the fastest growing payment scheme globally.

Полная версия доступна только для подписчиков Уже оформили подписку? Войти