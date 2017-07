Tajikistan has spent quite a large volume of foreign borrowings on development of infrastructure and these resources will help recoup borrowings, Ms. Farida Muminova, the deputy head of the Center for Strategic Studies (Center) under the President of Tajikistan, told reporters in Dushanbe on July 10.

