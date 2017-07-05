The European Delegation to Tajikistan says that nine representatives of the human rights groups International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR, Belgium, project leader), Public Foundation “Nota Bene” (Tajikistan) and Independent Center for Human Rights Protection (Tajikistan) met in Dushanbe yesterday to discuss the implementation of the EU-funded project “Coordinated Civil Society Action to Monitor the Implementation of International and National Human Rights Obligations in Tajikistan“ in detail and to plan the groups’ activities and collaboration.

“This project enables the three partner groups to step up coordinated civil society efforts to support victims of human rights violations We will seek dialogue with the Tajikistan authorities, provide recommendations for concrete human rights improvements and engage with international institutions to advocate for the implementation of human rights standards, Tajikistan has committed itself to uphold,“ said Brigitte Dufour, IPHR’s Director, on behalf of the project partners.

The project, to be implemented over two years, will focus on key areas of human rights protection, including freedom from torture and ill-treatment, access to justice, freedom of expression, association and assembly, and non-discrimination. The partners will carry out the following categories of activities: human rights monitoring and case work with victims; human rights reporting and advocacy; capacity-building; media and outreach work; and civil society coalition building. The project is financed under the European Instrument for Democracy and Human Rights (EIDHR) and has a total budget of EUR 513 671.