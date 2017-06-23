Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov says Kazakhstan is not conducting negotiations with anyone over sending its military contingent to Syria.

“Kazakhstan is not in talks with anyone about sending its servicemen to Syria,” Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov was cited as saying by RIA Novosti news agency.

Recall, Vladimir Shamanov, head of the State Duma (Russia’s lower house of parliament) Defense Committee, said on June 22 that Russia has asked Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to send troops to help monitor the de-escalation zones as part of attempts to end six years of bloody civil war in Syria.

“Negotiations are now going on, a process is being worked out so that Russian military police can contribute to providing security in Syria, and proposals to our colleagues in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are being worked out as well,” Vladimir Shamanov told RIA Novosti in an interview yesterday