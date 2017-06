Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, Nurlan Seitimov, has met with Tajik Minister of Agriculture, Sattor Izzatullo, this week to discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan in the field of agriculture and ratification of the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), according to the Kazakh Embassy in Dushanbe.

Полная версия доступна только для подписчиков Уже оформили подписку? Войти