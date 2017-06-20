Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali has inaugurated Tajikistan’s largest water park.

The Dushanbe Water Park with an area of 20,000 square meters has been constructed by Tajikistan’s Sokhtmoni Makhsus (Special Construction) Company in cooperation with Preston & Barbieri (Italy), according to the Dushanbe mayor’s office.

More than 63.6 million somoni have reportedly been spent for construction of the Dushanbe Water Park.

The Dushanbe Water Park, which consists of seven swimming pools and 14 water rides, can accommodate more than 300 visitors at once, the source at the Dushanbe mayor’s office said.

Recall, the then Dushanbe Mayor Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev met with Mr. Francesco Ferrari, Vice-President at Italy’s Preston & Barbieri, here on February 12, 2014 to discuss completion of construction of the Water Park in Dushanbe.

In 2004, the Dushanbe mayor’s office reportedly concluded a contract on construction of the Water Park in Dushanbe with Turkey’s Emek Project Limited, but the company stopped the construction work in mid-2004, pleading force majeure and did not fulfill its obligations on the contract.

Preston & Barbieri is an amusement ride manufacturing company based in Reggio Emilia, Italy. The company was founded in 2000 as a merger of the Preston and Barbieri Rides companies. The company manufactures a wide range of flat rides, water rides and roller coasters out of its 70,000-square-meter property in Italy. Preston & Barbieri has also collaborated directly with other companies to design rides.