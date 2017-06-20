The first-ever train connecting the capitals of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan has concluded its first trip.

According to Radio Liberty’s Tajik Service, the first Dushanbe-Astana train arrived in the Kazakh capital's central railway station late on June 18.

Kazakhstan's Zholaushylar Tasymaly (Passengers' Transfer-Service) state company said on June 19 that the first-ever railway link between the two Central Asian nations was established in accordance with agreements reached between Kazakh and Tajik railway operators earlier this year.

According to the company, the new connection will increase passenger traffic between the two countries and boost the number of visitors at the ongoing Expo 2017 international energy exhibition in Astana.

The train connecting Dushanbe and Astana will pass through Uzbekistan's Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakistan.

It will operate on Thursdays from Dushanbe and on Mondays from Astana.

Recall, Tajikistan purchases diesel locomotives manufactured by JSC Lokomotiv Kurastyru Zauyty (LKZ), a joint venture between Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) and Transmashholding.

Tajikistan state railway company, Tajik Railways, and KTZ have cooperated since 2011. In November 2011, Tajikistan ordered six TE33A locomotives (USD 28 million) for its rolling stock. The contract was the first deal for the sale of Kazakh diesel locomotives abroad. The locomotives were delivered in early 2012.

In November 2015, Tajik Railways and KTZ signed in Dushanbe an agreement on delivery of two other Kazakhstan-produced locomotives to Tajikistan. In September 2016, Tajikistan purchased one more diesel locomotive manufactured by JSC Lokomotiv Kurastyru Zauyty.