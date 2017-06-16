A prosecutor’s office in the city of Norak has institute criminal proceedings against husband of a pregnant woman who threw herself off a bridge in the Vakhsh River.

An official source at the Norak prosecutor’s office says criminal proceedings have been instituted against Muhammadzarif Zarifov under the provisions of two articles of Tajikistan’s Penal Code: Article 109 – driving to suicide; and Article 170 – bigamy or polygamy.

The source refrained from giving further details pleading secrecy of investigation.

Meanwhile, Nozanin Bobiyeva said her daughter had been the second wife of Zarifov and she had always undergone domestic violence.

Recall, the 28-year-old Alifamo Khudoinazarova from the village of Langar threw herself off a bridge into the Vakhsh River on June 13. She had been in the third month of pregnancy.

327 suicide and suicide attempt cases have been reported in Tajikistan this year. 634 such cases were reported in 2015 and 550 such cases were reported in the country in 2014.