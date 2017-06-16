Uzbek Interior Minister Abdusalom Azizov will arrive in Tajikistan in late June to participate in a meeting of the CIS Council of Interior Ministers. It will be the first visit of Uzbek interior minister to Tajikistan since 2008.

A session of the CIS Council of Interior Ministers will take place in Dushanbe from Jun27-29, an official source at the Tajik law enforcement authorities told Asia-Plus in an interview.

The CIS interior ministers are expected to discuss cooperation in combating transnational crime and the course of implementation of decisions on combating international terrorism and other manifestations of extremism as well as drug trafficking adopted by the previous session of the CIS Council of Interior Ministers.