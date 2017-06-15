Vahdat Township is making preparations for hosting celebrations dedicated to the 20th anniversary of National Unity Day of Tajikistan, which will be marked on June 27.

A decision on holding the main events dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the National Unity Day of Tajikistan in Vahdat Township was made in January this year.

President Emomali Rahmon will participate in the celebrations in Vahdat Township and congratulate Tajikistanis on this holiday.

Representatives of cities and districts of the country, Tajik intelligentsia, diplomatic missions active in the country as well as guests from other countries have reportedly been invited to participate in the celebrations in Vahdat Township.

The main celebrations will take place at a new stadium of Vahdat. Construction of the stadium began in 2014 and 50 million somoni were spent for construction of it.

President Rahmon is expected to participate in an official opening of a new school in Vahdat, which will accommodate 1,240 pupils.

Construction of some other jubilee facilities is also nearing completion.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the National Unity Day of Tajikistan. Twenty ago, on June 27, 1997, the confronting sides signed in Moscow the General Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and National Accord in Tajikistan. For the purposes of achieving peace and national accord in Tajikistan and overcoming the consequences of the civil war, inter-Tajik talks on national reconciliation were conducted from April 1994 to 1997 under the auspices of the United Nations.

Protocols that were agreed and signed in the course of eight rounds of talks between delegations of the Government of Tajikistan and the United Tajik Opposition (UTO), six meetings between the President of Tajikistan and the UTO leader, and also three rounds of consultations between the delegations of the sides in Almaty, Ashgabat, Bishkek, Islamabad, Kabul, Mashhad (Iran), Moscow, Tehran and Khusdeh (Afghanistan) constituted the General Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and National Accord in Tajikistan.