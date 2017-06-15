Tajik mobile operator, Tcell, announces launch of large innovative project – Digital Camp Tcell.

Digital Camp Tcell is a platform for young entrepreneurs, startups, and enthusiasts who want to create and develop a new creative approach to the implementation of ideas, products, and services to create a sustainable business.

It is an interactive platform for implementing technology solutions that change life for the better.

The team of mentors will select the best ideas and will interview the most promising participants, who will be invited to attend intensive workshops and trainings.

Fifteen local and international experts in different fields will share their experience with teams and will help them work out business-ideas and create operable sites.

Tcell is a mobile network brand in Tajikistan, owned and operated by the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED).

Recall, Sweden-based telecoms group Telia Company has sold its 60% holding in Tajikistan’s Tcell to the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED), which is now the sole owner of the Tajik mobile operator. A statement from Telia confirms that the delayed deal – first announced in September 2016 – has now been closed, upping AKFED’s stake from 40% to 100% in Central Asian Telecommunications Development BV, which controls Tcell.

The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) is an international development agency dedicated to promoting private initiative and building economically sound enterprises in the developing world. For more than 50 years, it has made investments and operated companies in the developing nations of Africa, South Asia and Central Asia.

AKFED often works in collaboration with local and international development partners to create and operate companies that provide goods and services essential to economic development. These range from banking to electric power, agricultural processing, hotels, airlines and telecommunications.

AKFED is focused on building enterprises in parts of the world that lack sufficient foreign direct investment. Profits generated by the Fund are reinvested in other economic development initiatives under the AKFED umbrella.