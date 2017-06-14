International organizations and NGOs active in Tajikistan as well as political parties and public associations are obligated to submit the corruption risk assessment reports to the Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption every year.

The anticorruption agency will now analyze and assess corruption risks not only in the governmental bodies but also in international organizations active in Tajikistan, local NGOs relying on international grants as well as in political parties and public associations.

President Rahmon's May 30 decree on amendments to the country’s law on combating corruption was made public a few days ago.

Recall, Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament endorsed the bill proposing amendments to the country’s law on prevention of corruption on April 26.

Presenting the bill to lawmakers, Sulaimon Sultonzoda, Director of the Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption, noted that the amendments had been made for the purpose of bringing the corruption prevention law into compliance with the national corruption prevention strategy designed for 2013-2020.

According to him, the amendments are aimed at setting up the mechanism of assessing corruption risks in public institutions.

“The ministries and agencies will have to submit the corruption risk assessment reports to the Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption every year,” Sultonzoda said.

Groups for assessing corruption risks will be set up at each of ministries and agencies and members of these groups will include officers of the anticorruption agency, Tajik chief anticorruption officer added.