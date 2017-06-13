A scientific-and-practical conference dedicated to prominent Tajik historian, Professor Mansour Babakahnov, has been held in the northern Tajik city of Konibodom.

The conference has taken place at Lyceum No1 named after Professor Mansour Babakhanov on the occasion of Day of Unity and National Accord.

Students from Konibodom educational institutions, their parents and representatives of the public of Konibodom participated in the conference dedicated to the life and creating work of Professor Babakhanov.

Founded in 1998, Lyceum No 1 is one of the best educational institutions in Konibodom and more than 300 competitively selected students now study at this educational facility.

Special grants named after Professor Mansour Babakhanov are given to the best students and special awards named after the scholar are given to the lyceum teachers.

Professor Mansour Babakhanov made considerable contribution to development of historical studies in Tajikistan.

Professor Mansour Babakhanov (August 28, 1931 – July 19, 2012) received his early education in the Konibodom district before graduating in 1953 from Tajik National University in Dushanbe.

From 1965 to 1982, Professor Babakhanov served as Dean of the Faculty of History at Tajik National University.

From 1881 to 1998, he headed the Department of the History of the USSR (Domestic History), Faculty of History at Tajik National University.

From 1998 to 1999, Dr. Babakhanov was Professor at the Department of History, Russian-Tajik Slavic University (RTSU) in Dushanbe.

From 1999 to 2001, he was Dean of the Faculty of History and Law and the Faculty of International Relations at RTSU.

Since 2001, Dr. Babakhanov had been Professor at the Department of Domestic History, RTSU.

Since 2006, Professor Mansour Babakhanov had headed “The Tajiks and Persian-speaking Peoples of the World” Scientific Research Center at Tajik National University.

Professor Mansour Babakhanov is author of more than 400 research works and articles on history of Tajikistan, including 80 monographs.

Professor Mansour Babakhanov was awarded the Order of Dousti (Friendship) and the Medal “Veteran of Labor” for his important contribution to development of science and higher education in Tajikistan.