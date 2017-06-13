UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reportedly been shocked by the effects of climate change he witnessed

“Earlier today, UN Secretary-General was in Tajikistan, where he flew over the Pamir Mountains on his way to Lake Sarez. The Secretary-General said he was shocked by the effects of climate change he witnessed – in which 30 per cent of Tajikistan’s glaciers have melted,” Mr. Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, noted in New York on June 12

According to him, Antonio Guterres reiterated his calls for climate action. “There is no time to lose, he stressed,” Farhan Haq said.