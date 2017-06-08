The Kremlin said Wednesday ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the Kazakh capital, Astana, that Iran had met all the conditions to become a full member of the group.

"We believe that all the conditions are already in place to resolve the (Iranian) request in a positive sense. Although not at this summit in Astana, at the next summits (it will be necessary) to decide on Iran's acceptance as a full member" of the SCO, Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said.

Iran's admission into the SCO will be one of the topics to be debated at the summit.

"The Iranians have been actively involved in the SCO as an observer country for more than 10 years, and we believe that the issue is already mature enough to resolve it, but there are nuances in the positions of several countries," Ushakov said.

Meanwhile Reuters reports that China supports Iran's membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The subject will be discussed at the SCO summit this week, Chinese senior diplomat was quoted as saying on Monday.

Assistant Chinese Foreign Minister Li Huilai reportedly said Iran is an observer at the SCO and has for a long time “proactively participated” in its activities and has made positive contributions to the SCO's development.

“China highly appraises this. China welcomes and supports Iran's wish to become a formal member of the SCO,” he told reporters, ahead of the summit in Kazakh capital Astana which President Xi Jinping will attend.

“I think that at this meeting all sides will continue to conscientiously study the issue of Iran becoming a member on the basis of the SCO's relevant rules and consensus through consultations.”

The SCO refused to initiate Iran's accession last year despite a request from Russia which backs Tehran's bid.

Iran has long knocked at SCO's door and Russia has argued that with Western sanctions against Tehran lifted, it could finally become a member of the bloc.