The Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower chamber of parliament) today ratified a grant agreement for 280,000 U.S. dollars, signed between the Government of Tajikistan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in January this year.

Tajik Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Usmonali Usmonzoda, says the amount of this grant is allocated for improvement of work conditions for the ministry’s employees, elaboration of by-laws (subordinate acts), as well as purchase of furniture, computers and printers.

The agreement reportedly also provides for preparation of proposals on restructuring Barqi Tojik (Tajikistan’s national integrated power company).

The Government of Tajikistan has allocated 36,000 U.S. dollars for implementation of the mentioned agreement.