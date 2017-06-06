A video advertising development of cycling transport has been shot in Tajikistan. This public service ad is continuation of events aimed at promoting further development of cycling transport in the country.

Various cycle races and marathons have been organized in Tajikistan in recent years.

Besides, the Critical Mass event has been held in Tajikistan in recent year.

Critical Mass is a cycling event typically held on the last Friday of every month; its purpose is not usually formalized beyond the direct action of meeting at a set location and time and traveling as a group through city or town streets on bikes. The event originated in 1992 in San Francisco, the United States.

Experts note that Tajikistan is an ideal place for development of cycling transport and cycling tours are in high demand by foreign tourists.

The video advertising development of cycling transport in the country has been made by the Environmental NGO “Small Earth” in the framework of the project, Media for Effective Coverage of Environmental Protecting Issues and Natural Resources in Central Asia, which is implemented by Internews under financial support of the European Union.

Many people underestimate the uniqueness, longevity, and versatility of the bicycle. This simple two-wheeled device has been reliably serving humanity for decades, and is a clean green player in transportation, environmental stewardship, and health. There is also something very special about bikes. The synergy between the bike and the user fosters creativity, social engagement, and gives the rider an immediate awareness of the local environment.