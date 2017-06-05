Campaign dedicated to World Environment Day is being carried out in two cities of Tajikistan today.

University and school students in Dushanbe and Khujand are telling people about the significance of environmental protection and easy ways to conserve and save the environment.

World Environment Day (WED) occurs on 5 June every year, and is the United Nation's principal vehicle for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment. First held in 1974, it has been a flagship campaign for raising awareness on emerging environmental issues from marine pollution, human overpopulation, and global warming, to sustainable consumption and wildlife crime. WED has grown to become a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 143 countries annually. Each year, WED has a new theme that major corporations, NGOs, communities, governments and celebrities worldwide adopt to advocate environmental causes.

This year is all about connecting people to nature.

That means encouraging people to get outdoors and appreciate the beauty of the planet in a bid to show people the importance of protecting it for future generations.

The theme was chosen by this year’s host country – Canada.

Around the world people are planting trees, cleaning up their neighborhoods and taking action against wildlife crimes.

The day itself is all about raising awareness about nature and the importance of protecting it so anything that has people embracing the outdoors is a small step towards helping.