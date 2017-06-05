The Government of Japan and the Government of Tajikistan have agreed on this year’s execution of the annually implemented “Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship” (JDS).

On June 2, 2017 the Exchange of Notes on this project took place between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Tajikistan Hajime Kitaoka and Tajik Foreign Minister Sirodjidin Aslov, according to Japan’s Embassy in Dushanbe.

Under this project the Government of Japan extends 161 million Japanese Yen to the Government of Tajikistan, through JICA, for the implementation of the mentioned project.

The project reportedly aims at developing human resources by sending young government officials to Japanese universities to pursue Master and PhD Degrees as well as to develop and strengthen the relationship between Tajikistan and Japan. The JDS Fellows are expected to acquire expert knowledge and engage in promoting socio and economic development in Tajikistan. Within the framework of the current project, seven young government officers for MA and one for PhD courses will have the opportunity to be enrolled in the study program, which will start in September, 2018.

The project for Human Resources Development Scholarship in Tajikistan was launched in 2008. To date 28 Fellows have reportedly completed master courses in Japan and are now actively working for the development of Tajikistan.

This year Japan and Tajikistan celebrated 25th anniversary since establishment of diplomatic relations. Within this period the cooperation between Japan and Tajikistan has made considerable progress and strengthened. During 2016 Japanese fiscal year, Japan and the Republic of Tajikistan signed grant projects (including projects on technical cooperation) on the amount of 5.6 billion Japanese Yen. With the beginning of the above-mentioned project Japan’s Official Development Assistance will accelerate even more.