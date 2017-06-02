Tajikistan’s Communications Service building design has won the five-star Asia Pacific Property Award 2017 for the Best Commercial High-rise Architecture.

The building design has been worked out by the design office of Tajik Architects’ Union. The design authors are chief architect Bahrom Yusupov and architects K. Naimov, R. Sharipov and H. Ayubjonov.

Yusupov says the Asia Pacific Property Awards were judged by an independent panel of 70 industry experts.

Judging reportedly focused on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

The award ceremony was held at the Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park Bangkok.

The Asia Pacific Property Awards are the largest, most prestigious, and widely recognized program throughout the regions.

The International Property Awards are open to residential and commercial property professionals from around the globe. They celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. An International Property Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence.

The awards are split into regions covering Africa, Asia Pacific, Arabia, Canada, Caribbean, Central & South America, Europe, UK and USA. Participants enter at their relevant national level and are judged by a highly experienced team of professionals who cover the whole range of property disciplines. Companies selected as winners are then invited to attend a glittering awards dinner for each region and have the right to use the prestigious logo in their marketing.

The highest-scoring winners from each region are automatically entered into the overall International Awards, which ultimately determine the world’s finest property companies.