The Dushanbe mayor’s office bans schools and kindergartens from collecting money from parents for building repairs.

Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali has ordered administrations of Dushanbe’s districts to provide funds for repairing schools and preschool institutions from district budgets.

Heads of Dushanbe’s four districts have already received appropriate written instruction on this subject.

This measure is aimed at preventing corruption and illegal collection of funds for repairing schools and preschool institutions, according to the press service of the Dushanbe mayor’s office.

Heads of Dushanbe’s districts should report on the work done until August 1.

Representatives of the Dushanbe mayor’s office are holding meetings with teachers and parents to explain the essence of the mayor’s instruction, the press service said.