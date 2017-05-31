Deputies of Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament have unanimously voted to ban sponsorship for all TV and radio news programs irrespective of their forms of property.

A regular sitting of the Majlisi Namoyandagon, presided over by its head, Shukurjon Zuhurov, was held on May 31.

Presenting to lawmakers amendments proposed by the government to the law on advertising, Majlisi Namoyandagon member Olim Salimzoda noted that the amendments, in particular, ban sponsorship for all TV and radio news programs irrespective of their forms of property.

The amendments also provide for putting ban on advertising alcohol and tobacco products in the country, the lawmaker said.

They also ban to mention manufacturers of alcohol and tobacco products even if they act as sponsors of any event.

The current country’s law on advertising puts ban on advertising medicines, medical equipment, food additives and cosmetics that have not been registered with relevant bodies of Tajikistan.

The current advertising law also prohibits advertising any type of weapons and military equipment, with the exception of allowed civilian weapons, including hunting and sports guns.

Advertisement of civilian weapons is permitted only in print media. Advertisement of civilian weapons in electronic is permitted only after 22:00 pm.