About 100 shops were destroyed by fire at two markets in the Farkhor district of Khatlon province yesterday. The fire was reportedly spread by strong wind. Besides, fire-fighting vehicle of local police station was disabled.

Local residents say the fire broke out at the shop for building materials at around 6:00 pm. “There was strong wind yesterday and the fire fast spread to other shops. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” one of witnesses told Asia-Plus by phone.

Fire crews from Kulob Vose and Hamadoni were reportedly involved in extinguishing the fire and it was extinguished only at around 10:00 pm.

The fire destroyed two markets that provided work for nearly 1,000 people.

Umarjon Emomali, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, says the preliminary information about the cause of the fire and sizes of damage caused by the fire will be spread soon.