A 23-year-old resident of the Vose district in Khatlon province has got a lengthy jail term for the severe killing of a female jewelry seller in Dushanbe.

A court in Dushanbe sentenced Khoushvakht Olimov to 28 years in prison on May 29. The sentence followed his conviction on charges of murder committed with special brutality (Article 104 of Tajikistan’s Penal Code), car theft (Article 252) and deliberate destruction or damage of property (Article 255).

Olimov will serve his term in a high-security penal colony.

The body of the 52-year-old Gulnora Nosirova, owner of a number of shops in Dushanbe and Hisor engaged in jewelry selling, who died of multiple stab wounds, was found on March 2 in her car not far from the cemetery of the Durmanbuloq village, Luchob jamoat in Varzob district.

Khoushvakht Olimov was arrested next day on suspicion of committing that crime.

Olimov reportedly killed Nosiorva by inflicted fourteen stab wounds on her and seized jewelries worth 124,000 somoni.

During the trial, Olimov confessed to the murder of Gulnora Nosirova.