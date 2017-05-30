Tajik bikers making a motorbike journey through the United States reached the city of Boulder, Colorado on the 16th day of their journey. In Boulder, they had tea at the Dushanbe teahouse.

The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse is nestled against the Rocky Mountain Foothills in Boulder Colorado. Sitting alongside Boulder Creek in Central Park, the Teahouse is considered one of Boulder’s most attractive and popular tourist attractions, as well as being a local favorite for great food, tea, and atmosphere.

The Dushanbe Teahouse was created as a gift to the city of Boulder, Colorado, from its sister city Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, in 1987. At the time Tajikistan was a part of the Soviet Union, as the Tajik Soviet Socialist Republic. Forty artisans from Tajikistan made the teahouse over a period of two years. Completely built by hand without the use of any power tools, the Teahouse was constructed in Dushanbe. It was disassembled, crated up, and sent halfway around the world to be rebuilt in Boulder as a symbol of friendship and cultural exploration. The elaborate and creative teahouse now sits as a reminder to the citizens of Boulder to value cultural diversity, global cooperation, and international friendship.

A total length of the journey through 20 States from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean is about 10,000 kilometers.

The route goes from Key West in Florida across Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, New York, Buffalo, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee and Grand Canyon to Los Angeles.

Recall, it is already the third action of Tajik bikers under their own project, We Are the Tajiks.

In 2015, Tajik bikers made an international motorbike journey We Are the Tajiks-1 through the CIS nations and Turkey with a total length of 13,000 kilometers.

In 2016, they made a 7,000-kilometer motorbike journey, dubbed We Are the Tajiks-2: Gallop through Europe. They traveled through 12 European countries.

This year’s motorbike journey is dubbed We Are the Tajiks-3: The Way to the West.

The main objective of the action is reportedly in acquainting residents of foreign countries with Tajikistan.