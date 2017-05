Mayor of Qurghon Teppa, the capital of Khatlon province, has been dismissed in connection with transfer to other job.

By president’s decree Amirullo Asadullo was relieved of his post of Mayor of Qurghon Teppa in connection with transfer to other job.

He was replaced with Abduhalim Ismoilzoda, who had previously served as head of the Shahritous district (Khatlon province).

Khatlon governor Davlatsho Gulmahmadzoda today introduced the new mayor to the city administration.