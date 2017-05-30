Seven ambassadors of Uzbekistan have been sacked for inactivity and poor performance, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov was cited as saying by Uzbek news website Podrobno.uz.

“Seven ambassadors have been sacked for poor organizational work as well as inactivity and passivity shown in implementation of instructions of the country’s leadership,” Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said on May 29 while addressing members of Uzbekistan’s upper house (Senate) of parliament.

Besides, three deputy ministers and two department heads have been reprimanded this year for irresponsibility and negligence in performance of their duties, the minister added.