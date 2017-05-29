The government has worked out amendments to the country’s law on advertising. The draft law has already been submitted for consideration to Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament.

The amendments concern, first of all, alcohol and tobacco products, a source at the Majlisi Namoyandagon told Asia-Plus in an interview.

The draft law, in particular, prides for putting ban on advertising alcohol and tobacco products in the country.

It also bans to mention manufacturers of alcohol and tobacco products even if they act as sponsors of any event.

The current country’s law on advertising puts ban on advertising medicines, medical equipment, food additives and cosmetics that have not been registered with relevant bodies of Tajikistan.

The current advertising law also prohibits from advertising any type of weapons and military equipment, with the exception of allowed civilian weapons, including hunting and sports guns.

Advertisement of civilian weapons is permitted only in print media. Advertisement of civilian weapons in electronic is permitted only after 22:00 pm, the source said.