Prices for some food products have soared in Dushanbe ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Thus, the price for one kilogram of potatoes rose at Dushanbe’s bazaars from 4.00 to 5.00 somoni.

Low-quality beef is being sold at the rate of 35.00 somoni per kilogram. Meanwhile, a good beef is being sold under cover at the rate of 40.00 somoni per one kilogram.

Prices for one kilogram of tomatoes have increased on average from 4.00-5.00 to 8.00 somoni and prices for one kilogram of capsicums have increased on average from 10.00 to 15.00 somoni. At some bazaars, the price of one kilogram of tomatoes is 10.00 somoni and the price for one kilogram of capsicums is more than 16.00 somoni.

Bakhtiyor Bobojonzoda, the head of the Dushanbe trade and economics department, however, says prices for basic food products are kept at the previous level.

“Only potato prices have increased. Potatoes are currently being delivered to Dushanbe mainly from Sughd province. Sughd farmers have raised potato prices, and therefore, potatoes have become more expensive here,” Bobojonzoda told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, a large amount of agricultural goods is expected to be delivered to Dushanbe from districts subordinate to the center.

Tomatoes, capsicums and fruits are not considered basic food products, and therefore, prices for them will not be regulated, Bobojonzoda added.

Recall, the Dushanbe mayor’s office is taking efforts to curb rise in prices of basic food products during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

By Dushanbe mayor’s decree merchants and farmers selling their products at Dushanbe’s Dehqon, Shohmansour and Sakhovat bazaars were exempted from paying one-time fee.

Besides, the mayor ordered the Dushanbe trade and economics department to organize meat fairs on Saturdays and farm produce fairs on Sundays during the holy month of Ramadan.

Heads of all Dushanbe’s markets irrespective of forms of property were ordered to organize the daily delivery of basic food products from nearby districts.