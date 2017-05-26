The NGO Coalition against Torture in Tajikistan (Coalition) has drawn up the map of possible use of torture and cruel treatment in the country.

Since 2011, the NGO Coalition against Torture in Tajikistan has reportedly received complaints of torture and cruel treatment from more than 200 people.

The human rights activists have analyzed all those complaints and come to a conclusion that torture and other types of ill-treatment are used mostly at early stages of detention and investigation.

According to them, the worst situation regarding use of torture and other types of ill-treatment has been reported in police stations of the Tajik northern city of Isfara (8 complaints), Interior Ministry’s offices in Khujand (7 complaints), Vakhdat (7 complaints), Dushanbe’s districts of Ismoli Somoni (7 complaints), Sino (7 complaints) and Shohmansour (6 complaints).

The NGO Coalition against Torture in Tajikistan has also received 20 complaints regarding military hazing. The worst situation has been reported in the border troops, where practically all hazing incidents have resulted in lethal outcome.

Besides, the human rights activists have received 20 complaints against penitentiary institutions of the Ministry of Justice of Tajikistan. The worst situation has been reported in penal colony 3/3 in Khujand, pretrial detention center # 1 in Dushanbe and penal colony 3/4 in Dushanbe.

The Coalition has also received 9 complaints against officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), 9 complaints against officers of juvenile correctional facilities and one complaint against an employee of a prosecutor’s office.