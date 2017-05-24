A total amount of foreign currencies bout in Tajikistan’s foreign exchange (forex) market since the beginning of this year is equivalent to 2.0151 billion U.S. dollars, according to the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT).

Meanwhile, a total amount of foreign currencies sold in Tajikistan’s forex market since the beginning of the year is reportedly equivalent to 2.2586 billion U.S. dollars.

Buying and selling in Tajikistan’s forex market is carried out in three segments – interbank market, intrabank market, and cash market.

The Russian ruble has accounted for 61/3 percent of the overall volume of foreign currencies bought in the country’s forex market in report period; the dollar – 37.2 percent; and the euro – 1.5 percent.

The dollar has accounted for 56.7 percent of the total volume of foreign currencies sold in Tajikistan’s forex market since the beginning of the year; the Russian ruble – 38.2 percent; and the euro – 5.1 percent.

Over the report period, only 4.4 percent of foreign currencies have been bought in cash and only 8.7 percent of foreign currencies have been sold in cash.

Since the beginning of the year, an official exchange rate of the Tajik national currency, the somoni, against the dollar has risen 7.9 percent and the market exchange rate of the somoni against the dollar has risen 12.4 percent over the report period.

