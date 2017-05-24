Organized by Oxfam together with the Global Partnership for Social Accountability (GPSA) and the Water Partnership Program (WPP) of the World Bank, the Europe and Central Asia Forum (ECA Forum) on Social Accountability in the Water and Sanitation Sector is being held in Dushanbe

This three-day forum that kicked off on May 23 aims to facilitate knowledge exchange among practitioners from European and Central Asian countries working on social accountability initiatives in the water and sanitation sector, according to Oxfam Office in Tajikistan.

The ECA Forum reportedly also offers a platform for networking and provides the opportunity to meet and interact with policy makers, donors, researchers, academia, private sector, media, CSOs, international agencies, and experts in social accountability.

Over 110 participants from various countries in Europe and Central Asia - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, the Netherlands, Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and the United Kingdom are sharing diverse experiences and elaborating on the key factors for enhancing social accountability.

Over the course of 3 days the participants will learn and reflect on social accountability principles and context relevant mechanisms for constructive engagement of all stakeholders for efficient service delivery in the water sector. Particular attention is given to the gender aspects of social accountability programming.

GPSA provides strategic and sustained assistance to CSO’s social accountability initiatives aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability. It builds on the World Bank’s direct and ongoing engagement with public sector actors, as well as on a network of more than 300 global partners, to create an enabling environment in which citizen feedback is used to solve fundamental problems in service delivery and to strengthen the performance of public institutions worldwide.