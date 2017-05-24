Police have named the suicide bomber behind the Manchester Arena attack, which killed at least 22 people and left dozens more injured, as Salman Abedi, according to the HaffPost.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said that police will not be commenting any further on Abedi, as he has not been formally identified by the coroner, but details are beginning to emerge of the British-born 22-year-old.

Abedi is believed to have been born in Manchester in 1994 and is of Libyan origin.

His parents came to the UK from Libya, looking to escape the Gaddafi regime.

Salman Abedi has three siblings and grew up in the Whalley Range area, which became famous after schoolgirls Zahra and Salma Halane left home and fled to Syria in 2015.

Armed officers raided the address of the Manchester Arena bombing suspect and carried out a controlled explosion at the property on Elsmore Road, Fallowfield, on Tuesday.

A ‘Know Your Chemicals’ booklet was found, the Manchester Evening News reports.

US broadcaster CBS reported that Abedi was known to British authorities prior to the attack.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted crowds as they left an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena at about 10.30pm.

Abedi was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated.

A 23-year-old man was arrested yesterday in connection with the attack.

US media outlets have identified the arrested man as the brother of suspected bomber Abedi.