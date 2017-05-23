President Emomali Rahmon has offered his condolences to British Prime Minister Theresa May following the deadly attack in Manchester, the Tajik president’s official website said on May 23.

We were shocked to hear about awful explosion that left dozens dead in Manchester, President Rahmon noted in his message of condolences.

An unprecedented wave of terrorism that engulfed many countries of the world and evokes serious concern of the whole international community has demonstrated once again that it is necessary to continue a joint merciless fight against this plague of the century, Tajik leader said.

The president conveyed the words of sympathy and support for the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

At least 22 people, including children, have been killed and 59 injured in a suicide bombing at a crowded pop concert in Manchester, the deadliest attack in the UK since four British Muslims killed 52 people in suicide bombings on London's transport system in July 2005.

The blast occurred at the Manchester Arena at 10.35 p.m. local time on May 22 shortly after a concert of U.S. pop singer Ariana Grande. An explosive device went off outside the concert hall.

Manchester Arena, opened in 1995, is the largest indoor arena in Europe with a capacity of 21,000 people.

Manchester police have confirmed that they believe the bombing was the responsibility of one man armed with an improvised explosive device. The man is among the dead.

The attack came less than three weeks before Britain’s general election on 8 June . In response, all parties have suspended campaigning. Flags outside Downing Street flew at half mast.