The foreign trade turnover of Tajikistan, including electric energy, has amounted to 1.045 billion U.S. dollars over the first four months of this year, which was 88.2 percent of the January-April 2016 level or 140.2 million U.S. dollars fewer, according to the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan.

The trade balance was negative and amounted to 540.5 million U.S. dollars.

Exports of goods in January-April this year have reportedly amounted to 207.3 million U.S. dollars, which was 12.4 percent or 32.8 million USD more than in the same period last year.

Imports of goods into the country over the same four-month period have amounted to 747.8 million U.S. dollars, which was 18.8 percent or 173.1 million USD less than in January-April last year.

Over the report period, Tajikistan has had trade relations with 109 countries of the world, including ten CIS nations.

Over the first four months of this year, major trading partners of Tajikistan were: Russia – approximately 285 million U.S. dollars (1.4 percent fewer than in the same period last year) and Kazakhstan – more than 253 million U.S. dollars (32-percent increase compared to January-April 2016).

Meanwhile, a two-way trade between Tajikistan and China in January-April this year has amounted to only about 129 million U.S. dollars (57-percent decrease compared to the same period last year).

Recall, Tajikistan’s external trade turnover last year amounted to 3.9296 billion U.S. dollars, which was 90.8 percent of the 2015 level or 370 million U.S. dollars fewer.